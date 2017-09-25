RSPCA urges owners to keep their pets cool

KEEP HYDRATED: The RSPCA are informing owners on the importance of keeping your pets cool and well hydrated this summer.

KEEP HYDRATED: The RSPCA are informing owners on the importance of keeping your pets cool and well hydrated this summer. Inga Williams IS051212HOTDOG3

WITH temperatures set to skyrocket, the RSPCA is once again pleading with pet owners to be aware of the dangers of heat stress.

Last year several dogs died, two of which lost their lives after they became entangled while tethered in the backyard.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said it was imperative pets had access to water at all times.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water they'll die," he said.

"A rope or a chain can easily become entangled in furniture or plants and that can be fatal. It's far better to make the yard or courtyard secure and then it won't be necessary to tether the dog in the first place.

"We would also recommend that there are at least two to three containers of water in case one gets knocked over."

Despite constant warnings about the dangers of leaving pets in cars, Mr Beatty said the message wasn't getting through to some.

"People simply have to be aware of the dangers. If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes," he said.

"We tested a light coloured sedan and the temperature rose to 57 degrees in 12 minutes. Any animal left inside would have been dead."

Exercising dogs in the middle of the day can also be dangerous at this time of the year. They tend to overheat very quickly and once their temperature rises above 40 degrees they can die.

"If a dog is suffering from heat stress it's imperative to get its temperature down as quickly as possible," warned Mr Beatty.