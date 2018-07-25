Menu
RSPCA chief executive Andrew Byrne, with Frankie, a rescued greyhound. The RSPCA is celebrating its 140th anniversary in Tasmania. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN
RSPCA: Fighting for their rights

by JIM ALOUAT
25th Jul 2018 9:37 AM
ON July 19, 1878, an organisation was formed that would act on behalf of those without voices and it remains one of the stalwarts of animal welfare across Tasmania.

RSPCA Tasmania is celebrating its 140th anniversary this week and the organisation is looking to its past to help shape its future.

RSPCA Tasmania chief executive Andrew Byrne said there was a lot to learn from the early intentions of the Tasmanian "animal protectionists".

Dr Byrne said the formation of the Society for Protection of Cruelty to Animals in 1878 was a reaction to an incident of animal cruelty when a group of boys exposed a cat to a fire.

"Over the recent months RSPCA Tasmania has used the historical lessons surrounding the formation of the Tasmanian SPCA 140 years ago to reaffirm its purpose - being the protection of those vulnerable animals in most need, along with continuing to educate the community regarding acceptable animal care and to lobby for more effective animal welfare laws," he said.

Dr Byrne said the relevance of RSPCA Tasmania and its inspectors was just as strong today as in the late 1800s, only the community expectation was much greater now.

"This shows that the work of those early animal protectionists in educating the community with the intent of instilling a community 'kindness toward animals' has worked," he said.

"It is clear that Tasmanians today care deeply for animals."

