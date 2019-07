RSPCA inspectors have seized 11 dogs and 20 puppies from a home in Brisbane's north.

Spokesman Michael Beatty said the RSPCA attended the residence yesterday afternoon following a formal complaint.

He said all the animals were taken to the RSPCA's animal care campus at Wacol, where they are receiving veterinary care.

Mr Beatty said no other information was available as the matter was still under investigation.