Pets & Animals

Nerf Gun bullet nearly kills cat

by Julie Sanderson
24th Oct 2018 9:07 AM
CURIOSITY nearly killed this little black cat who swallowed a Nerf Gun bullet and wound up at the RSPCA needing emergency intestinal surgery.

Her owners had originally taken her to a Brisbane veterinarian but were unable to pay for her surgery and surrendered her.

She received the lifesaving surgery at the RSPCA at Wacol and is now on the list looking for a new owner at the RSPCA Adoption Centre.

The staff have named her Nerfy.

RSPCA cat called Nerfy who was abandoned needing surgery to remove Nerf Gun pellet from her intestines
She is playful and the kind of cat who looks for entertainment, so the RSPCA wants her new owner to be straight shooters when it comes to banning Nerf Guns.

