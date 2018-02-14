RSPCA offers reward in 'dump dog' investigation

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

A screenshot from the video footage of 'Tippie' the dumped dog found at Willowbank.

A REWARD has been offered for any information leading to the conviction of the person responsible for putting a small dog inside a rubbish bin.

The dog named Zorro was found injured and terrified at a Willowbank dump site.

The RSPCA believes Zorro was intentionally placed inside a garbage bin at South Station Rd, Silkstone between 4pm on Tuesday, February 6 and 7.30am the following day.

A $5000 reward has been offered for information.

Zorro was rescued by council workers who heard his yelps. He miraculously survived being crushed several times inside the garbage collection truck.

At first it was believed the dog had been intentionally placed inside a plastic bag with his legs tied.

His ordeal was shown on CCTV footage released this month by the RSPCA as part of the investigation.

This small dog was found by a council worker at a landfill site in Willowbank.

After seeing the CCTV footage, the RSPCA said Zorro had become entangled while trying to avoid being crushed.

Since, Zorro has undegone a hip operation and remains in RSPCA care.

The RSPCA says it has remained in constant contact with the distressed owner who said the dog belonged to her son.

RSPCA spokesperson Michael Beatty said it was "nothing short of a miracle" the dog survived.

"We know someone put him in the bin and we want to find that person," Mr Beatty said.

Call 1300 ANIMAL.