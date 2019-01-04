Tails and scales head to church

Blessing services occur all over the world on World Animal Day

SHELTER pets may be without homes and owners but they're not without people who love them.

The RSPCA at Wacol will show its four-legged friends just how much they are cared for with a special blessing of the animals ceremony tomorrow.

The occasion marks World Animal Day, and RSPCA Wacol shelter manager Nanda Ten Grotenhuis said about 200 animals will be blessed by Father Olaf Anderson from St Michael's Anglican Church, New Farm.

"We're delighted Father Olaf is able to come," Ms Ten Grotenhuis said.

"He will also preside over a special ceremony at his church in New Farm on Sunday. Animals are very close to his heart," she said.

Father Olaf will bless each animal individually in the shelter, livestock paddocks and animal hospital, she said.

"The animals all get individual attention and I think they truly are aware that something very touching is happening," Ms Ten Grotenhuis said.

The ceremony will feature bible readings, hymns and prayers.

Similar services occur across the globe on World Animal Day and several churches in Brisbane will also mark the occasion with ceremonies tomorrow, Friday and on the weekend.

The RSPCA service is at 10.30am, corner of Wacol Station Road and Grindle Road, Wacol.