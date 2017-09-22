30°
RSPCA to lay animal cruelty charges over puppy's injuries

Eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, Evie.
Eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier, Evie. RSPCA
Emma Clarke
by

CLINGING to life, badly injured and the victim of suspected severe animal cruelty, little Evie almost died.

The eight-month-old American Staffordshire bull terrier is sporting pink bandages, a teddy bear buddy and a new safe home at RSPCA Wacol only days after vets were considering putting her down.

Evie arrived at RSPCA QLD on Friday night and vets suspected her injuries were the result of severe animal cruelty.

A RSPCA inspector is investigating what happened to the tiny pup and they are confident they will lay animal cruelty charges in the near future.

Her back legs were so badly injured and left untreated for so long she had been forced to drag herself around on her two front legs.

Her injuries were so bad, vets thought she was "too broken" and they were seriously considering the kindest thing to do was put her to sleep.

They were able to manage her pain and she was also able to eat which was a major step forward, they said.

The decision was made to get further advice from Dr Wendy Archipow and the team at BVSC (Brisbane Veterinary Specialist Centre).

They were confident that they could fix her breaks; and with ongoing physio from RSPCA QLD she could hopefully have a chance at a new start in life.

Charges are yet to be laid.

