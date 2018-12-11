Puppy found dead on regional property

A puppy with a chain around its neck has been found dead on a property in regional Queensland, prompting the RSPCA to warn pet owners.

A PUPPY with a chain around its neck has been found dead on a property in regional Queensland, prompting the RSPCA to warn pet owners about the dangers of heat stroke. Photos of the bull arab cross, believed to be about four months old, show it lying with a chain twisted around its neck and its rope tether intertwined with the tether of another dog.

One of the dogs died while the other was found alive.

RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said the surviving male staffy cross, which was about one year old, had been "panting furiously" when found by inspectors and can be seen in a video lapping up water they provided.

He said he could not yet reveal where the dogs were found as an investigation into their condition was ongoing.

A chain can be seen tangled around a young dog's neck as it lies dead on a property in regional Queensland.

"We're probably going to have to wait on a post-mortem as to whether or not it was the heat exhaustion that actually did kill the dog, or if it was because it became entangled and strangled itself," he said.

"In the past we've had numerous cases where dogs have got tethered and tangled and couldn't reach the water or shade. When you see the other dog drinking, it goes berserk."

The chain around the dead dog’s neck.

Mr Beatty said inspectors were regularly called out to dogs that have died or were near death due to heat stroke every year.

The RSPCA has received 483 calls reporting heat stress since November, with 1202 calls about dogs being left in hot cars.

"It's a little bit higher than last year, but sadly, the years overall look very similar," Mr Beatty said.

He recommends placing about three water containers near pets, in case one gets knocked over and to have a secure yard so a dog to avoid having to tie up a dog.

If you see an animal in distress, contact the RSPCA's 24/7 Animal Emergency Hotline 1300 264625.

A surviving dog is given water after it was found by RSPCA inspectors chained up next to a deceased dog in regional Queensland.

SIGNS OF OVERHEATING IN DOGS:

• Excessive panting

• They have a spatulate tongue - it's completely out and looks like it has a circle on the end of it

• Dry mouth, gums and nose

• Little elasticity in the skin

• Sunken eyes

IN CATS:

• Panting

• Drooling

• Excessive grooming

• Vomiting

• Restless behaviour

TIPS IF YOU SUSPECT YOUR PET OF OVERHEATING:

• Ring the vet and tell them you're on your way

• Start the car and turn the air conditioning on before putting your pet in the car

• Wet some towels and place under their belly and between its hind legs; under its armpits and over its neck

• Do not use ice