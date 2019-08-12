RSL to host first memorial service for Vietnam veterans

VICTORIA Cross recipient Keith Payne (inset) will be the guest of honour at a special memorial service for our Vietnam veterans this weekend.

Mr Payne was invited by the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch to attend the service, which will be held at the Ipswich Soldiers Memorial Hall at 11am on Sunday, August 18.

This is the first time in the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch's history that a service has been held to honour those who fought in Vietnam.

REMEMBER: Vietnam veterans Bill Fagan and George Picone with Paul Rogers and Rob Wadley from the Ipswich RSL Sub Branch. Inset - Victoris Cross recepient Keith Payne. Cordell Richardson

Ipswich RSL Sub Branch president Rob Wadley said he was "honoured" to host the service.

"We have been asked a few times over the years to hold a service for Vietnam Veterans Day, and now we have decided to do so," he said.

"We have a number of Vietnam veterans who are members of the sub branch, and we have also extended invitations to other Vietnam veterans in the community.

"The response has been really good so far. A lot of them have said they will come along."

Mr Wadley said he was thrilled to play host to Mr Payne, who received the top military honour for his role in protecting his battalion when it was attacked by a strong North Vietnamese force on February 24, 1969.

SPECIAL VISIT: Keith Payne VC will be visiting Ipswich this weekend for a special memorial service. Contributed

His company was isolated and surrounded on three sides. Under heavy fire, he received wounds to his hands and arms. He covered the battalion's withdrawal and then spent three hours scouring the scene searching for isolated and wounded soldiers, all the while evading enemy troops.

He found 40 injured men, some of which he brought in himself, while for others he organised rescue teams.

It was his bravery that night that earned him the Victoria Cross.

Ipswich residents Bill Fagan and George Picone also served overseas in Vietnam.

Mr Picone said every year on August 18 he thinks about his brother-in-law.

"I always lay a wreath for him. He died back home in Australia from wounds he received in Vietnam," he said.