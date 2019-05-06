Menu
JOIN: The Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band are looking for new members.
RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

Ashleigh Howarth
6th May 2019 9:27 AM
IF YOU have a passion for music, the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Bandwould like to hear from you.

They are currently looking for musicians who can play the trumpet, trombone, saxophone, flute, clarinet, piano and drums to join them.

Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band committee member Bob Large said anyone was welcome to come and audition.

"We are not a teaching band but we do expect a minimum standard," Mr Large said. "That's normally around a Australian Music Examination Board grade two or three.

"That allows us to know that the kids can actually play."

The band was started in 2005 and has played at numerous Anzac Day ceremonies,

For more details, phone John Henson on 0411023630.

ipswich ipswich rsl
Ipswich Queensland Times

