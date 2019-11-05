Royals bowl way to inaugural IPL crown

HOW IS THAT: Finance Point's Vaugh Oldham takes a wicket and celebrates with teammates.

CRICKET: More than 100 supporters watched on as the Brisbane Royals capped a remarkable year with victory in the maiden Ipswich Premier League competition on Sunday.

Playing in fantastic conditions for cricket on a well-prepared Limestone Park wicket, the Royals belted 157/6 from their 20 overs thanks to solid contributions across the board.

In reply, the Finance Point outfit set off at a frenetic pace in search of quick runs but could only manage 94.

Royals standout Amrinder Singh Gill hit 37 from 37 on his way to player of the final.

Remarkably, it is the fifth premiership trophy from a range of competitions that the Brisbane side has won in the past 12 months.

Rejoicing in the feat, proud skipper Aman Natt said his teammates had proven dominant this year but there was now a lot of pressure on them to continue the success throughout the summer.

He said the squad had already decided it would use the $7100 first prize to enjoy a weekend at the Sunshine Coast and ferry ride.

"It is our fourth in a row and overall the fifth for the year,” he said.

"Nobody has ever done this. It is totally out of this world. It feels fantastic.”

Natt said the comparably large IPL featured 28 high quality teams but was extremely well organised and professionally run with top notch facilities and umpires.

The bowling all-rounder said the tournament, which aimed to promote multiculturalism and offer opportunities to migrant sportsmen, had achieved its goal with India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan among the nations to contribute players, and a hospitable atmosphere fostered among players and fans.

He said he would recommend anyone interested join a team and take part in the celebration of multiculturalism and diversity next season but he warned the Royals would be back to defend their title.

IPL co-founder and Finance Point captain Jasbir Singh Padda was thrilled with the response to the concept in its inaugural year and he expected the number of participants to increase.

He said it was hoped to disseminate the core social message even further and involve a greater variety of cultures and communities, and he encouraged migrant sportspeople to get involved.

"It was a successful season,” he said.

"As an organiser I am happy. But as a player I am not.”

With the top order folding meekly, Singh Padda lamented his teams's batting performance but congratulated the Royals and commended them on their consistency.

"They bowled really well,” he said.

"Winning their fifth competition for the year is a fantastic achievement for them.”