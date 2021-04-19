Royal who made funeral request revealed

Prince William requested that Peter Phillips stand between him and his brother Harry on the way into Prince Philip's funeral, it has been claimed.

The brothers were separated by Peter, the son of Princess Anne, as they walked into the service.

The decision meant that the brothers were 3.5m apart due to Covid social distancing guidelines.

RELATED: Secret tragedy in Prince Harry and William's reunion

RELATED: Meghan Markle's bewildering fail for Prince Philip's funeral

However, the funeral saw Peter hang back slightly to allow the brothers to walk ahead at the same pace.

Now sources have told The Mail On Sunday that the distance between them was requested by Prince William himself - and that Harry has been given the cold shoulder from his family.

Harry has reportedly faced "frostiness" after returning to the UK - and could return to California as soon as tomorrow.

They said Harry has experienced "a great deal of frostiness" from many of his relatives.

They explained: "Ironically the only one who has expressed any sympathy towards him is Prince Andrew.

"He knows from Sarah Ferguson - and now first hand - how it feels to be the outsider, which Harry very much is.

"As far as the others are concerned, there is a deep sense of protection towards the Queen and resentment towards Harry. There is little sympathy for him after what he and Meghan said on Oprah."

Prince Harry and Prince William walking together after the funeral service for Prince Philip. Picture: 7NEWS

Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Prince William walking together after the funeral service. Picture: 7NEWS

Prince Harry returned to the UK this week to attend the funeral of Prince Philip, who dedicated his life to standing by the Queen's side.

But Harry's wife Meghan was unable to attend, advised against travelling by doctors due to her pregnancy.

So Harry attended the service alone - walking just feet from William, with Peter Phillips between them, as they processed behind the coffin.

They moved slowly with the regimented family group towards the chapel.

Harry then stood behind William as they stood sombrely in the chapel as the coffin was gently put down.

But later in the day Harry was seen talking with William and the Duchess of Cambridge as the group left the moving funeral.

Prince Harry bows his head during Prince Philip's funeral. Picture: Supplied

William has previously called his wife the "peacemaker" between the brothers - and today Kate stepped back to allow the pair to speak.

The brothers walked together for several minutes, moments after watching their grandfather's coffin lowered into the vault in emotional scenes at St George's Chapel.

After filing out of the service, they bowed to the Queen as she was driven away in her Bentley, before Harry and Kate struck up a conversation.

As the mourners left the chapel, William was then seen hanging back to let Harry and Kate catch up to him.

The princes strode side-by-side, with Kate on Harry's right - with all three talking to each other.

Harry and William then walked slightly ahead of the Duchess and looked deep in conversation, glancing at each other while they chatted.

It marked the first time Prince Harry has been seen in the UK since his bombshell interview alongside Meghan Markle - but he's not expected to stay long.

Harry is believed to have returned to Frogmore Cottage after reuniting with William at their grandfather's funeral, it has been reported.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to continue to self isolate after stepping out of his ten day quarantine period for the service at St George's Chapel in Windsor today.

The Duke of Sussex arrived from the US on Sunday and is required to quarantine for ten days upon arrival.

He has been self isolating in Frogmore Cottage all week but was allowed to attend his grandfather's funeral on compassionate grounds.

Covid rules state he must continue to self isolate, however, at "all other times".

Originally published as Royal who made funeral request revealed