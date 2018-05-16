Menu
Everything you need to know about the Royal wedding
Queen ‘angry’ at Meghan Markle’s dad

by New York Post
16th May 2018 12:00 AM

QUEEN Elizabeth II is "very angry" with Meghan Markle's dad for selling staged paparazzi photos of himself days before the royal wedding, according to a report.

A meeting is taking place between Kensington Palace and the communications office Tuesday to discuss what to do about 73-year-old Thomas Markle, according to the Daily Express.

"Lord Chamberlain, Her Majesty and the Duke are very angry with Meghan's father," a source told the outlet.

"They will speak to him once he arrives about the royal protocol."

Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The royals are "worried" about the father-of-the-bride, said the source, "because of those photos."

Markle secretly hired an LA-based paparazzi to take "candid" photos of him preparing for the big day, it was revealed this week.

He was due to land in the UK this week, but announced on Monday that he's bowing out of the royal nuptials to avoid embarrassing his daughter.

Meghan Markle with her father Thomas Markle. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram
Meghan Markle with her father Thomas Markle. Picture: Supplied/ Instagram

MORE: Thomas Markle ditches royal wedding

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms Markle in the days before her wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman said on Monday.

"She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr Markle in this difficult situation."

It's now unclear who will walk the 36-year-old actress down the aisle as she weds Prince Harry in a Saturday ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Harry and Meghan are just days away from their wedding. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Harry and Meghan are just days away from their wedding. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

"This is not what she wants. She obviously wants her dad there," a friend of the bride-to-be told the Daily Mail.

"She and Prince Harry are begging for people to give him some space.

"They have been saying this for weeks, while trying to offer him support and help.

"He is clearly feeling under immense pressure. The concern for him is real and genuine."

A view of a model of the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and former US actress Meghan Markle displayed at Legoland Windsor, in Windsor, Britain. The model took eight people 592 hours, using 39,960 lego bricks to create. Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19.
A view of a model of the royal wedding between Britain's Prince Harry and former US actress Meghan Markle displayed at Legoland Windsor, in Windsor, Britain. The model took eight people 592 hours, using 39,960 lego bricks to create. Britain's Prince Harry and his fiance Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor Castle on May 19. NEIL HALL/EPA

 

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

