Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kensington Palace has revealed where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the night before their wedding. Picture: AFP/Ben Birchall
Kensington Palace has revealed where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will spend the night before their wedding. Picture: AFP/Ben Birchall
Entertainment

Harry and Meghan’s fancy pre-wedding digs

by Annabel Hennessy in London
15th May 2018 1:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle will be spending their last nights as singles in five-star hotels one hour away from each other.

Kensington Palace have announced that Prince Harry will spend the night before his wedding at the Coworth Park Hotel in Ascot with his best man Prince William.

Markle will be about an hour way with her mother Doria Ragland at the Cliveden House Hotel on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate.

The five-star estate is about 20 minutes away from Windsor Castle where the pair will marry in front of 600 guests on Saturday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be far apart the night before their wedding. Picture: AP/Matt Dunham
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be far apart the night before their wedding. Picture: AP/Matt Dunham

Coworth Park Hotel is a late 18th-century country house where room prices start from $750 per night.

According to its website activities on offer include polo and spa treatments designed specifically for men.

Meghan Markle will spend her final night as a single woman with her mum at Cliveden House near Windsor. Picture: Cliveden House
Meghan Markle will spend her final night as a single woman with her mum at Cliveden House near Windsor. Picture: Cliveden House

Cliveden House Hotel is also a five-star venue where prices start from $800 per night.

The hotel is screening the wedding during a special event on the day which will include a barbecue and live jazz band.

England is in the midst of Royal Wedding fever. Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
England is in the midst of Royal Wedding fever. Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Overlooking the River Thames, the hotel has played host to a number of famous guest over the years including British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, car manufacturer Henry Ford and even Mahatma Gandhi.

Prince Harry and Prince William will hole up at the exclusive Coworth Park Hotel. Picture: Coworth Hotel
Prince Harry and Prince William will hole up at the exclusive Coworth Park Hotel. Picture: Coworth Hotel

It has long held a royal connection and was the 19th Century Home of Prince Frederik of Wales. Queen Victoria also visited during her reign.

Prince Harry will spend the night before his wedding with big brother, prince William. Picture: AFP/Carl De Souza
Prince Harry will spend the night before his wedding with big brother, prince William. Picture: AFP/Carl De Souza

Following their wedding on Saturday, Markle and Prince Harry will not be going on an immediate honeymoon and will spend their first night together as a married couple at Windsor Castle.

Windsor is gearing up for the royal wedding. Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Windsor is gearing up for the royal wedding. Picture: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Their first official appearance as a married couple after the wedding will be at Prince Charles' 70th birthday.

Charles is honouring a number of charities as part of the event, which will be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on May 22.

Meghan Markle with stay in a hotel near Windsor with her mother Doria Ragland. Picture: Facebook.
Meghan Markle with stay in a hotel near Windsor with her mother Doria Ragland. Picture: Facebook.

A number of emergency service workers who were first responders at the Manchester Arena terrorist attack on May 22, 2017 have been invited.

british editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal wedding
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Schools abandon NAPLAN online

    premium_icon Schools abandon NAPLAN online

    Education Dozens of state schools have abandoned plans to transition to NAPLAN online amid mounting political and union opposition to the digital test.

    • 15th May 2018 1:53 AM
    Jones will defend claims he defamed four Queensland brothers

    premium_icon Jones will defend claims he defamed four Queensland brothers

    News Radio jock Alan Jones to stand by flood call in court.

    • 15th May 2018 12:55 AM
    Woman's wait for surgery to remove a needle from her foot

    premium_icon Woman's wait for surgery to remove a needle from her foot

    Health The stray needle on the floor of her Goodna home became embedded

    Region's household water bills will rise to pay off $9b debt

    premium_icon Region's household water bills will rise to pay off $9b debt

    News Some southeast Queensland councils will bear the brunt of the rise

    Local Partners