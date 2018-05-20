Menu
Offbeat

The best royal wedding memes

by Staff writer
20th May 2018 12:01 PM

SHE used to be a Deal or No Deal briefcase model ... and he was once the most eligible bachelor in the British Royal Family.

The wedding between the sixth-in-line to the British throne and the former star of TV drama Suits has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

From some royals' reactions to preacher Michael Curry's address, to what Harry might have said to Meghan before the vows, here are some of the funniest tweets and memes from the wedding of the year.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Since the news of their romance broke, Harry and Meghanâ€™s relationship has basically been a dream come true for meme creators â€" from the hilarious to the political.

Case in point:

 

 

 

Instagram and Twitter has taken aim at Markle's sometimes cringe-worthy fashion sense (pre-Harry, of course), and the royal family's posh reputation.

Family Guy and Will & Grace writer Gary Janetti has gained a cult following for his, well, acid-tongued Instagram posts about Prince George.

“Could you have picked something more basic? Even I have that dress.”

A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on

 

“I’ll do it.”

A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on

 

 

These are some of the memes that were being shared on Instagram and Twitter ahead of the big day. They're sure to raise a few eyebrows (probably including Meghan's).

WHAT DO YOU MEME?

SHE DID THAT! #MeghanMarkle

A post shared by Link Lipsitz (@i.am.link) on

 

 

 

