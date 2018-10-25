Royal visits USQ Springfield to launch new research centre

HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie officially opened the University's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research at USQ Springfield.

HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan and USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie officially opened the University's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research at USQ Springfield. USQ Photography

THERE was a royal welcome for HRH Princess Dina Mired of Jordan at USQ Springfield today when she officially opened the University's new Centre for Health, Informatics and Economic Research (CHIER).

The Centre's research will address regional and rural health disparities through a variety of projects and partnerships, with one area of focus to improve cancer survivorship and quality of life for regional Queenslanders.

Princess Dina is a leading global advocate for cancer control and President of the largest cancer-fighting organisation in the world - the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), of which USQ's Professor Jeff Dunn is also a Board Director.

Following her son's successful fight against leukaemia after being diagnosed at the tender age of two years old, Princess Dina has since dedicated her life to the global fight against cancer, including establishing and leading Jordan's most successful fundraiser for cancer control efforts for 15 years - the King Hussein Cancer Foundation.

"I applaud USQ in addressing the challenges of cancer and finding practical solutions that target disparities and work to improve cancer care and control for all citizens in Australia, regardless of where they live,” Princess Dina said.

"We need to work together to make sure that everyone has their rightful chance at treatment and services and no individual should be worse off because they live outside of a metropolitan city. The chance for a cure should not be an accident of geography.

"The research that this Centre will conduct around the health disparities in rural and regional areas of Queensland is extremely important and an example of dedicated research can help to bridge the gap for cancer survivorship in regional Australia.”

USQ Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie welcomed Princess Dina's visit to help put the spotlight on the crucial research being conducted by CHIER.

"As an individual who has dedicated much of her life to reducing the global burden of cancer, it is particularly apt that Her Royal Highness helped us to officially launch the new Centre,” Professor Mackenzie said.

"It was such an honour to have Princess Dina on campus and I look forward to an ongoing working relationship with the Union for International Cancer Control as together we seek to win the fight for cancer control.”

CHIER is a part of USQ's Institute for Resilient Regions, whose research is helping regional and rural communities to innovate, successfully navigate change, strengthen community health and well-being and be more resilient and adaptive.