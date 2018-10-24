Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
The Duchess as been rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a “security risk”.
News

Royal visit cut short over 'security risk'

24th Oct 2018 11:50 AM

THE DUCHESS of Sussex has been abruptly rushed away from a market in Fiji due to a "security risk".

Meghan was visiting the Suva Municipal Market, but the crowds hoping to catch a glimpse of her got so big that the engagement had to end early.

The Ducess spent just six minutes at the market and only managed to meet a handful of people before she was ushered along.

She was initially supposed to be there for about 20 minutes, but security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Security forces intervened to rush the Duchess along, much to the disappointment of the locals gathered at the market.

Reports are saying the decision came directly from Kensington Palace.

Thousands of Fijians have been on the streets all day hoping to catch a glimpse of the Duchess, with more reportedly climbing onto roofs of buildings.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks fiji meghan markle and prince harry royal visit security risk

Top Stories

    Ipswich the hottest place in SEQ on Friday

    Ipswich the hottest place in SEQ on Friday

    Weather THE city is likely to see a maximum temperature nine degrees above the average.

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:21 PM
    Why the value of your home could soon change

    premium_icon Why the value of your home could soon change

    Property 18 regions with about 1.03 million properties will be revalued

    • 24th Oct 2018 12:04 PM
    • 1 Barry-Anthony
    Queensland racing strike confirmed

    premium_icon Queensland racing strike confirmed

    News Planned strike action in Queensland this Saturday is assured

    Defence jobs in focus at landmark meeting

    premium_icon Defence jobs in focus at landmark meeting

    Business Defence projects maximised after LAND 400, Rheinmetall Defence deal

    Local Partners