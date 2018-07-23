Menu
FUN NIGHT OUT: The first inaugural Royal Medieval Feast will be held at The Outlook in Boonah on July 28.
Royal Medieval Feast brings something different to town

by Ashleigh Howarth
23rd Jul 2018 1:37 PM

TAKE a step back in time and enjoy a night out with friends at the inaugural Royal Medieval Feast this weekend in Boonah.

The feast will be held from 4-11pm on Saturday, July 28 at The Outlook Boonah.

Lis Jahnke, who has a diploma in Event Management, said it was her aim to bring more events to the area.

"These are things that happen in the big city, but I would like to see the locals be able to attend without long journeys or the added expenses,” she said.

"Also, I want to support local businesses and producers in the area and show everyone what a great variety we have here.

"The Royal Medieval Feast is a four course meal with entertainment. This will be served by wenches and servers who will also mingle with guests throughout the event.

"The night will involve not just a hearty feast of local meat, vegetables and breads, but also knights fighting, games from the medieval times and traditional music, while in a medieval themed environment.

"Drinks can be purchased on the night and there will be lucky door gifts which will be given out on the night which have been supplied by local businesses.

"Our guests wont go cold as there will be lots of gas heaters and we have encouraged everyone to dress to the occasion.”

Tickets are $69 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

