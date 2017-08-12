Royal Mail to jam with SA band

HEAD ALONG: Lily and the Drum will perform today.

THE Royal Mail Hotel in Goodna is sure to be pumping today as South Australian band Lily and the Drum blast out their biggest hits live on stage.

The duo are well known for opening for bands such as Mental as Anything and the Black Sorrows, and frequently have their songs played on radio stations.

Lily Higgins and John Yacka, who make up the band, have been travelling around New South Wales and Queensland as part of their 17-date Chase the Sun Tour, which is promoting their third album Buried in Blue.

This is the first time they have visited Queensland to play, with their shows being described as honest, raw and energetic.

Both said they were excited to play for their Queensland fans.

"We've enjoyed good support from radio stations in Queensland and look forward to catching up with our fans,” they said.

Lily and the Drum will be performing live and free from 1-4pm.