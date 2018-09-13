Royal Mail rocks to beat of bluesy shredder

HOMEGROWN singer songwriter Lecia Louise will bring her own brand of '70s-inspired blues and rock to Goodna's Royal Mail Hotel tomorrow night.

The Oxley artist has just come off a big international tour and is now promoting her new album Live at Serotonin Studios, which she recorded on the Gold Coast.

The JJJ Unearthed chart topper said she was looking forward to playing at one of Ipswich's premier live music venues after spending several years on the road performing to crowds in Australia and Europe.

Lecia gathered her band at Serotonin Studios to record live and capture the energetic, raw, rock sound she strives for.

With echoes of Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath, Lecia draws on her love for '70s rock as inspiration for her riffs and flying solos.

"I've been lucky that I found musicians who understand and feel what I want to do with my music," she said of the new recording.

"We worked on new songs and rethought some old ones and played them live at many shows.

"We had such fun on stage and loved to rock out to the audiences, so it was vital we captured this raw, rock energy on disc, so it's fun to listen to."

The Royal Mail gig is part of a series of shows to launch the album to audiences across southeast Queensland.

Doors open from 7pm and entry is free. The Royal Mail is on Brisbane Tce at Goodna.