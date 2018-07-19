Princess Charlotte looks just like young Diana

PRINCESS Charlotte clearly takes after her late grandmother.

After photos were released of the cheeky three-year-old posing with her family at Prince Louis' christening this week, royal watchers were quick to point out that she bears a striking resemblance to Princess Diana, who died in a car accident in 1997.

To prove the point, Instagram account "LovePrincessDiana" shared a photo of Prince William and Prince Harry's mum at a similar age to her granddaughter, noting in the caption that "Princess Charlotte has Diana's eyes."

As of Thursday morning, the post had attracted over 7000 likes, with plenty of people noticing that - as well as the eyes - Charlotte and Diana also have very similar lips.

In the past, Charlotte has also often been compared to a young Queen Elizabeth II.

The little princess has been winning herself plenty of new fans in recent months thanks to her cute antics at official occasions (like that cheeky tongue at Prince Harry and Meghan's royal wedding).

Diana as a toddler with Charlotte at Harry and Meghan's wedding. News Corp Australia/Andrew Milligan/AP

But last week, it was her touching gesture in her brother Prince Louis' royal christening portraits that attracted the most attention.

In one of the stunning family photos - taken by Matt Holyoak following the ceremony at St James's Palace - Prince William, Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were all perched on a lounge at Clarence House, with Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Harry and Meghan standing behind them.

The formal moment was broken by Charlotte, who could be seen looking away from the camera and instead gazing at Louis, while clasping his tiny hand in hers in a sweet sisterly gesture.