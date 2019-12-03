Royal family marks Springfield on the map

WE ARE SPRINGFIELD: Springfield Stingers open mixed state champion team (back) DeeJay Hemopo, Ethan Tenamu, coach Fana Lole, Dylan Hennessey, Drumayne Dayberg-Muir, Josh Brad, DeShaun Lifu-Bray, manager Shelleigh Lole, (front) Samantha Hopkin, Chantelle Winstanley, Lauren Dayberg-Muir, Emily Hennessey, Ali Harley, Arthur Butler and Joel Marino.

TOUCH FOOTBALL: The Springfield Stingers emphatically announced their arrival as a touch football force at the weekend’s senior State Cup at Coomera.

It was a sensational introduction to representative competition for the Stingers, who emerged triumphant in the Open Mixed Division A and finished third in both the 20s and 30s mixed categories.

This time last week very few within the sport’s wider community had heard of Springfield.

“The main question going around during the weekend was where’s Springfield,” Springfield Touch Association administrator Shelleigh Lole said.

“Well if you don’t know, now you know.

“We definitely put ourselves on the map.”

DANGEROUS: Springfield superstar Emily Hennessey carries the ball forward with DeShaun Lifu-Bray in support and Ali Harley out wide. Hennessey is rated among the top three female players in the world.

With a raft of Australian players in the star-studded line-up, including the code’s king and queen Dylan and Emily Hennessey and the rest of the royal family, the open mixed team was always going to be the fast-developing association’s best chance of impacting the competition.

They did not disappoint.

World number one Dylan Hennessey and the man who held that title before him Drumayne Dayberg-Muir were in simply devastating form as they pulled the strings with sublime precision and ripped oppositions to shreds.

Dayberg-Muir did much of the damage.

He collected an incredible 24 tries throughout the carnival, the most of any player.

The Stingers only loss came on day two at the hands of Brothers but they recovered to turn that result around in the final less than 24 hours later as Hennessey came to the fore.

The game’s most outstanding playmaker was on fire during the playoff as Springfield overcame Brothers 8-6 to secure their revenge and the State Cup.

It was no surprise to all in attendance when big gun Hennessey strode out to collect the player of the final accolade.

Lole said all involved with the Springfield Association were thrilled with the performances of its teams at their maiden state champs.

“A lot of the other teams had been playing together for years,” she said.

“We were just throwing players together and hoping for the best, and it worked out.”

Lole said the achievement was made extra special by the presence of four couples in the side.

“It was quite cool,” she said.

Lole said it was great experience for players, who had never experienced the game beyond module action, to be exposed to that level of footy and Springfield was already planning its title defence.

“It was amazing to see the young girls soak it up,” she said.

“Props to Qld Touch for putting it back on the calendar.

“With some 99 teams at the first one, there was obviously a need.

“The tournament ticked over nicely.

“It was a fantastic two days.”

Lole said Springfield had made significant “noise” with their stellar on-field showing and there had already been increased interest in the association which should trigger an influx of fresh faces.

“We’re pumped,” she said.

“We’re going from strength-to-strength.

“There are a lot of excited people.”