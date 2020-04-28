Roxy sells pre-worn clothes as business suffers

Roxy Jacenko has taken to a second hand resaler to sell some of her preloved designer threads online, but assured it was not a last-ditch effort to stay afloat.

Jacenko was open about the massive hit her publicity firm Sweaty Betty had taken as the COVID-19 crisis struck, losing 85 per cent of her clientele in one fell swoop.

The 40-year-old mum of two said selling her pre-worn items was something she had always done as she did not like to wear the same thing twice.

Roxy Jacenko advertising a second hand dress she is selling online.

"I sell all my stuff, I've always sold it," she told Confidential.

"I actually used to have a page called Roxy Jacenko Sale and it did super well.

"At one point I think I had $70,000 in takings and PayPal put a block on my account because they thought there was something fraudulent going on. But I've always done that. I'm not known as a hoarder by any stretch, I sell everything.

"I think now in the days of Instagram that's why rental businesses have become so popular. "With Instagram you can't be whirling out the same garment 10 times over.

"Everyone will be saying 'god she's wearing that again, she's getting her money's worth'."

Jacenko said she doesn’t like to wear the same thing twice. Britta Campion / The Australian

Jacenko has pre-worn items listed on The Luxe Base including a Yves Saint Laurent dress for $1250, a Louis Vuitton tuxedo dress for $320, a Miu Miu dress for $550, Balmain T-shirts for $225 - $290 and a pair of Tom Ford shoes for $520.

Despite the payday that comes from selling preloved items, Jacenko said she was not listing the items out of necessity.

"I'm lucky, over 15 years I've built not one business but five companies," she said.

"Sweaty Betty took a hit within a week of COVID-19 really, I lost 85 per cent of my clients. "Also with my Instagram, my online courses et cetera I'm very lucky I have multiple streams of revenue.

Jacenko’s $6.5m harbourside home in Vaucluse.

"If I only had one source of revenue yes, I'd be in strife right now.

"But fortunately with my other businesses and personal investments I'm very lucky."

An avid handbag collector, Jacenko said buyers eager to get their hands on part of her $1 million handbag collection would not see any of her Hermes Birkin Bags listed anytime soon.

Originally published as Roxy sells pre-worn clothes as business suffers