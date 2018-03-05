DESPITE her ambassadorships, social media following and paparazzi trail - Roxy Jacenko says she never wanted her career to lead to fame, and only wanted to be rich.

In a candid interview with Rescu ahead of International Women's Day on March 8, the mother-of-two said her goal was always to make money - and everything that followed was just a bonus.

"I always said I wanted to be rich over being famous," Jacenko told the website's editor, Bahar Etminan.

"[It] might sound wankery, but that's the reality. I never went out there and said OK I want to be famous, I wanted to have money in the bank to be able to do things I wanted to do. So that's always been the aim."

Roxy says she never wanted to be famous.

Jacenko, who owns Sweaty Betty PR firm in Sydney's Paddington, said her next financial goal is to buy a home for her young family, who are currently renting an apartment together.

"It [fame] isn't going to last forever," she said.

"The ambassadorial roles are amazing, but they are not going to last forever. For me I want to jump on to them and grab them while I can and make the most of it.

"It gives my children more opportunity, it means we can travel more, they get to see more and experience more. It's not a fame thing."

Roxy Jacenko says she never wanted fame, only to be rich. Picture: AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy.

The 37-year-old, who is married to Oliver Curtis and has two children, Pixie, six, and Hunter, three, is an ambassador for a growing number of lifestyle and beauty brands. But she said the fame that's followed her business success has also resulted in personal sacrifices.

"I seem to attract a lot of opportunists," Jacenko explained. "You have to pick and choose your friends very carefully.

"Even my mum, she's in her sixties, has just four really good friends. I'm the same. I've got four really good friends.

"I don't need to have 40 friends. I'd rather have four who have got my back, rather than 40 and 35 of them are users.

Jacenko says she doesn't have many friends.

Jacenko said she often is quite "negligent" with her social circle, because most of her spare time is used on her children.

"Any time that I have free time for me is with the children and with Oli," she explained.

"I don't want to be that mother who, OK, I've been at work until 9pm every night and on Saturday and Sunday I'm going to head out and leave my kids and dump them. I'm not going to.

"I'd rather stay at home with them, and I actually like that."