National breakfast show to film live in Ipswich

CHANNEL 10 morning chat show Studio 10 will be filming live from Ipswich tomorrow, providing the perfect opportunity for presenter David Robinson to return to his old stomping ground.

"Robbo" (pictured left) is a former Raceview State School and Rosewood State High student who worked his way into the world of television through stints as a producer on Channel 7 and Channel 10.

As a presenter for Studio 10, Robbo will be popping into the Eastern Heights home of Sammy Jones tomorrow morning for the segment called, Getting to Know You.

Sammy and Robbo will be part of the conversation on Studio 10, with Sammy getting the chance to put her two cents in on a range of topics.

Robbo will also be talking up his old home town, which he says he still loves.

"Ipswich is my home town so I wanted to bring the show here," he said.

"I'm really quite proud of Ipswich and how it has grown.

"My grandmother and auntie still live here and my grandmother will be coming in for the live cross too."

The live crosses will continue from about 8.30am to 11am on Channel 10.