Rout in the south

SPIRIT OF TASMANIA: Ipswich’s Mat Pascoe was on top of the world after winning in Australia’s southernmost land. (INSET): Runner up Darren Kane, victor Mat Pascoe and third-placed Steve Latham.

IPSWICH’S National Super Sedan Champion Mat Pascoe paid for his Tasmanian tour in one foul swoop with victory at the Gulf Western and Independent Oils Raceway in Latrobe on January 17 and 18.

Pascoe started Australia’s richest Super Sedan event from second on the grid but soon took the lead, withstanding countless challenges throughout the helter-skelter 50-lap journey.

Second-placed Darren Kane pushed the Willowbank-based driver all of the way, while Steve Latham rounded out the podium.

It was the third time the Sweet Chassis manufacturer had won the lucrative Super Sedan Grand Prix which is now in its 45th year and attracts the nation’s premier competitors.

The annual trip south is a huge operation conducted at great cost, with the team having to transport its vehicles and gear across Bass Strait on the Spirit of Tasmania.

Collecting $18,500 in total for two night’s work is the sweetener and a just reward for producing yet another dominant performance to maintain an unbeaten record at the track.

Pascoe said preparations for the competition had begun in August and it meant everything to him to follow the plan through and reap such success.

He said the payday had made the considerable effort worthwhile and relieved him of any pressure leading into the remaining Apple Isle races.

“That’s the main race on the money side of things,” he said.

“We plan all year to go down there, so we’re there to try to win it.

“It sets it all up to race hard at the next two events because we’ve already got the money in the bank.”

The Latrobe venue has been a happy hunting ground for Ipswich’s favourite.

On the first night at the track he and Kane shared the spotlight.

Two finals were held, with the field split according to where they qualified. All of the drivers to be ranked an odd number entered the first final and the evens set off in the second.

The sport’s number one exponent claimed line honours in the battle of the odds, with Kane the best of the evens.

“We’ve been pretty good there,” Pascoe said reflecting on his run of success at Latrobe.

“Every time we’ve been there we’ve won.

“It was a good weekend.

“Everything went to plan.

“Once I got into a rhythm we led every lap.

“We weren’t as good as what we wanted to be but good enough.”

The reputation of Sweet Chassis built cars continued to grow.

The field was littered with them and several finished inside the top ten.

Pascoe said it was great to see his customers achieving gains and recording overwhelmingly positive results.

He said his crew had been working tirelessly to ensure the sweet chassis flagship was finely tuned and generating plenty of power.

“It is going good at the moment,” he said.

“Hopefully it continues.

“Everyone is pretty happy.”

Pascoe looks to maintain the rage at the $3000 Thursday Night Rumble Super Sedan Stampede at Cranes Combined Carrick Speedway tonight.

He then heads to the Solo Hobart Speedway on January 26 and 27 for the prestigious Grand National.

With substantial winner’s cheques on offer at both, Pascoe hopes he can finish up the front and bring home the loot.