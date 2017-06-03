Round of protesting at golf club

GOLFERS headed out for a putt on Saturday morning had a surprise visit from some protesters.

A small group of indigenous traditional owners and residents gathered at Brookwater Golf Club to make their concerns over land clearing, particularly in the Springfield and Collingwood Park areas, known.

The group held signs claiming land undergoing development had been stolen and developers' actions were unlawful.

The developments in question, including the new Spring Mountain residential estate, have been approved by the State Government and Ipswich City Council, and the land was legally purchased.

The protesters want an investigation launched into which traditional owners signed off on the deals and whether that decision, and consultation with other indigenous groups, was valid.

Mayor Paul Pisasale, who spoke to the protesters at the club, said he and the council acknowledged the traditional owners but infighting had to be resolved.

"When there is a feud about who the traditional owners are, well that's not for us in council to determine," Cr Pisasale said.

"If they want the community to follow them they have to stop fighting with themselves."

It comes after traditional owners of the Thompson-Turner line raised concerns over a lack of consultation regarding plans to build a rail line over massacre sites at Deebing Creek.

Daniel Thompson, who was given elders' permission to speak on behalf of his family group the Yuggera-Daran Thompson-Turner line, said his people had not been consulted.

That's despite a lengthy consultation period organised by the Department of Main Roads which included letters, newspaper ads, newsletters and public displays.

Main Roads received no objections to the proposed rail line route.

Mr Thompson says his group have been cut out of discussions concerning their traditional lands and sacred sites many of which are, or have been, cleared for development.