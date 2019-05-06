Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

Chris Parsons and Jae Martin from Mondaze will be taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

SLEEPING on a cold street for a night doesn't worry Jae Martin and Chris Parsons, seeing as it is for a good cause.

The Mondaze owner and his business partner will sleep rough for a night in the Brisbane CBD next month to help shine a light on Australia's homelessness by taking part in the Vinnies CEO Sleepout.

The event began in 2006 as a way for business owners and government officials to experience the reality for thousands of people daily.

Last year, the Vinnies CEO Sleepout raised more than $6.9 million, and organisers are hoping this year to raise more.

Mr Martin said this was the first time he had taken part in the sleepout, and despite it still being more than a month away, he was confident he would do it again.

"At it's purest form, it's about connecting on a human level and understanding that people on the street are still equal to everyone else," he said.

"Experiencing something like this is just a really good way to have a reality check and understand what other people are going through in their lives, because not everything is always sunshine and rainbows.

"I like to think I am a pretty strong individual in my mindset, but I have never experienced anything on a level like this before, so it will be interesting to see how I go.

"It is something I would 100 per cent do again."

Mr Martin has also helped the homeless in other ways by making backpacks since 2015.

The sleepout is on June 20, which is one of the longest and coldest nights of the year.