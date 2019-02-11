Roughies take the reins

THE FIRST race of the day at Ipswich last Wednesday went to an odds-on favourite however there was a wait then until the eighth and final race of the day before another favourite saluted.

The run of betting outsiders started in the second race when Trainspotting was the equal outsider of the small field of four but managed to win the race with odds-on favourite Yamazaki finishing fourth of four.

Trainspotting made it two career wins from five starts at his first try at the Ipswich track for trainer David Vandyke and jockey Micheal Hellyer.

David Vandyke moved to eleven season wins at Ipswich maintaining his second placing behind runaway leader Tony Gollan who is striving for a fifth-consecutive Ipswich Premiership win.

Gollan retained the nine-win margin that he entered the day with in the following race as he collected season win number twenty with his galloper Advance Warning ridden by Brad Stewart upsetting Great Keppell the favourite.

The next four races were collected by outsiders at as much as $16 in the betting until the Jag Guthmann-Chester ridden Takings rounded out the day as a $2.50 favourite for trainer Ben Currie.

Doubles for Schweida and Currie

THE WIN of Takings in the last of the day gave Toowoomba-based trainer Ben Currie a double at Ipswich as he moved to equal third on the trainer's tally with eight season wins.

Currie's other winner was Little John which was ridden by Skye Bogenhuber and saluted in the Dr Mervyn Fish Memorial.

The other training double of wins was to Kelly Schweida who won with She's Reliable the odds-on favourite in the first and ridden by Michael Cahill, and Speedgun at $14 with Jim Orman in the saddle. This pair gave Schweida eight season wins as well.

Fitting winner for fish family

LITTLE John was a fitting winner for the Fish family including John Fish who supplied the Dr Mervyn Fish Memorial Trophy twelve years ago. It was the final running of the Memorial and John was on-hand with brother Michael, and sisters Margaret and Mary and families, on Wednesday at Bundamba. John along with his siblings of course backed Little John, and was calling on his departed father to help bring the galloper home, giving credit to him after the race for the impressive win despite having had two previous unplaced runs at the track.

Vale Stuart Hinks Snr

PATRONS arrived to the track on Wednesday to the news that long-time trainer and highly respected Bundamba resident Stuart Hinks Snr had lost his battle with cancer just hours before.

Along with more than a half century of Industry involvement including trackwork riding, training and horse transportation from his residence just metres from the course, Stuart also assisted the Club over many years in an unofficial security guard role keeping an eye on nearby goings on.

Stuart passed away peacefully leaving wife Heather, and sons Greg, Peter, and Stuart junior.

I can personally attest to the man that Stuart Hinks the teetotaller was - honest, logical, and direct - leaving no-one in doubt as to where he stood on matters, and gaining great respect from all for that approach.

The funeral service is being held at the Ipswich Racetrack Parade Enclosure commencing midday on Thursday this week, with a wake following in the Trackside Lounge.

Next race meetings

IPSWICH racing continues this week with the first of two Friday meetings on Feb 15 and 22. In March there are three Friday meetings on 1, 8, and 29 as well as Wednesday, 13.