GOOD OLD DAYS: Redbank railway workshops workers "Reddies” reunion at the Ipswich Workers Club. From left, Clive Cooke, Mick Gardiner, Dennis Ellis, Rod Hacker, Mick Hooper, Geoff Collingwood and Vic Vaggs.

THE golden years of the railway workshops in Ipswich may be over, but the blokes who were there doing the hard yakka haven't forgotten about it.

The "Reddies” as they are known, is a group of former Redbank railway workers formed in 1998.

More than 100 former workers reunited at the first gathering and, since then, between 60 and 80 have remained in twice-yearly contact. The latest Reddies reunion was held on Wednesday at the Ipswich Workers Club.