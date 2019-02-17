Rotary plays key part in our lives

THE Rotary Club of Ipswich is the oldest in the city, having been chartered in 1930.

President of the club in 1992 was Peter Phillips and he reported that much of the Queens Park playground equipment was initially supplied and erected by the Ipswich Rotary Club.

Since the earlier days, Ipswich City Council had replaced most of it with modern equipment.

The Ipswich Club had provided three district governors during its history (1930-1992). District 9630 stretched from Cleveland and Charleville and covered 42 clubs. Those governors were Ted Llewellyn 1988/9; David Munro 1966/67; and Ipswich Grammar School principle Mr R.A. Kerr 1939/1940.

Among the many community organisations to have been helped with money raised by members of Ipswich Rotary were the Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul; CODI; Wesley Hospital Rotary Lodge, Ipswich Hospital emergency medical packs (with the assistance from members of the Lions Club) and Scouts.

Over the years, Rotary was instrumental in choosing five students a year for its exchange students scheme.

Those chosen to travel overseas with a senior Rotarian stayed with various Rotarian families and in 1992 two of the young people who had this opportunity were Dean Gould and Alice-Anne McRobbie of Ipswich.

In 1992, the committee comprised of president Peter Phillips, senior vice-president Dennis Nielsen, secretary Greg Ploetz and treasurer Russell Doblo. Directors were community service John Johnstone, vocational service Ray Tanner, international service Geoff Jones, Youth service Norm Crouch and Program Barry Thorne.

IN THE BEGINNING

At the first Rotary tea held in the City Cafe Ipswich on December 3, 1929, membership applications were completed by the following men: James G. Bishop, James P. Bottomley, John A. Cameron, John R. Chalmers, Frank V. Dowling, Sydney H. Hancock, William J. Johnson, Richard A. Kerr; Frederick J. Meachan, Mervyn S. Patterson, Alfred E. Preddy, James G. Riley, Erick McScott, John F. Walker, Arthur H. Whitehead, James Colthup, James E. Walker, James T. Finimore, and Harry Pommer.

The first meeting of members of the various committees of Ipswich Rotary was held on February 19, 1930.

BOOVAL ROTARY CLUB

The Booval Rotary Club, chartered on August 2, 1967, was celebrating its Silver Jubilee in 1992.

A 25th birthday dinner was held at the Ipswich Civic Hall the day prior to mark the anniversary, the committee of the Booval Rotary Club in 1992 was president Keith Creamer, secretary Murray Kendrick, treasurer Ivan Payne and president elect Keith Jones. Directors were club service Stan Kropp, community service Neil Barradeen, international service Keith Jones, vocational service Murray Kruger and youth service Darry Trapp.

OBJECTS OF ROTARY

The object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise and in particular, to encourage and foster:

The development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service.

High ethical standards in business and professions, the recognition of the worthiness of all useful occupations and the dignifying by each Rotarian of his occupations an opportunity to service society.

The application of the ideal of service by every Rotarian to his personal, business and community life.

The advancement of international understanding, good will and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional men united in ideal of service.

Correction: The photograph of the ship that appeared in Times Past on January 26 was not The Bayswater but only a representation of the immigrant ships on which Ellen Saunders sailed and that were used in the 1850-1860 period.