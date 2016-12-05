Rotary honours hard working community members

TO CELEBRATE the 100th year of The Rotary Foundation, the members of the Rotary Club of Goodna decided to honour five local community workers.

Funds were donated to the foundation in the names of each of the five community leaders at their club meeting.

The members who were honoured were Evelyn Spencer from Meals on Wheels, Colleen Smith from Goodna Youth Services, Vivienne Stanbury from Goodna RSL, Gwen Wise from Goodna-Springfield Probus Club and Paul Stephenson from Goodna Rugby League Old Boys.

Rotary Club past district governor Pat Galligan said it was important to recognise those who go above and beyond their call of duty.

"It was our way of recognising the many, many years of community service by each of the recipients and at the same time contributing funds to further the humanitarian work of The Rotary Foundation around the world,” he said.

Humanitarian programs of the foundation include the provision of sewerage and clean water, basic literacy and the eradication of polio and other diseases.

During the past 30 years, Rotary has raised US$1.6 billion towards the global Polio Eradication Program and 2.5billion children have been immunised