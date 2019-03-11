Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rowan Luder from Ipswich City Rotary Club, Brad Strong and Daryl Taylor from Ipswich Rotary Club, with West Ipswich State School students Ruby Coppin and Isaac Jacobson, in their school garden.
Rowan Luder from Ipswich City Rotary Club, Brad Strong and Daryl Taylor from Ipswich Rotary Club, with West Ipswich State School students Ruby Coppin and Isaac Jacobson, in their school garden. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Rotary digs in so garden can flourish

Ashleigh Howarth
by
11th Mar 2019 11:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WATER isn't the only thing that helps the vegetable garden at Ipswich West State School thrive.

Financial support from the Rotary Club of Ipswich and Rotary Club of Ipswich City is also helping it flourish.

For years, the clubs have joined forces to ensure the garden continues to bloom so the primary school students can learn about gardening, healthy eating and kitchen skills.

Rotary Club of Ipswich president Brad Strong said they were happy to support a local cause.

"Rotary is an international group who does so many amazing things overseas, but it's also great to help out on a local level," he said.

"It's good for us to have a long-term project which benefits the local area."

Mr Strong presented the school with a further $2500 on Thursday just before the photo shoot.

Lisa Stevens from Ipswich West State School said the garden was a valuable learning tool.

"The garden is fantastic as it allows us to use a lot of the curriculum with the kids," she said.

"There's the science aspect, learning all about the plants. Then there's health, technology, such as cooking in the kitchen, writing, as they write out the cooking methods, and maths.

"We are very thankful for our partnership with Rotary, as they have been very generous contributors with this garden, and making it a big success."

ipswich ipswich west state school rotary
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    MP thinks demolition the best way forward for CBD eyesore

    premium_icon MP thinks demolition the best way forward for CBD eyesore

    Council News Jennifer Howard says the State Government is still in negotiations with Ipswich City Council about the area.

    • 11th Mar 2019 10:28 AM
    • 1 DILLIGAFF
    Thousands in Ipswich without power as temperature spikes

    premium_icon Thousands in Ipswich without power as temperature spikes

    News Technicians are investigating the outage affecting several suburbs

    Residents speak up on divisional boundaries

    premium_icon Residents speak up on divisional boundaries

    Council News There is strong support for all three models.

    Club gives insight into the media world

    premium_icon Club gives insight into the media world

    News A group of keen writers are getting a headstart on their careers

    • 11th Mar 2019 12:00 PM