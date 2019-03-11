Rotary digs in so garden can flourish

Rowan Luder from Ipswich City Rotary Club, Brad Strong and Daryl Taylor from Ipswich Rotary Club, with West Ipswich State School students Ruby Coppin and Isaac Jacobson, in their school garden.

WATER isn't the only thing that helps the vegetable garden at Ipswich West State School thrive.

Financial support from the Rotary Club of Ipswich and Rotary Club of Ipswich City is also helping it flourish.

For years, the clubs have joined forces to ensure the garden continues to bloom so the primary school students can learn about gardening, healthy eating and kitchen skills.

Rotary Club of Ipswich president Brad Strong said they were happy to support a local cause.

"Rotary is an international group who does so many amazing things overseas, but it's also great to help out on a local level," he said.

"It's good for us to have a long-term project which benefits the local area."

Mr Strong presented the school with a further $2500 on Thursday just before the photo shoot.

Lisa Stevens from Ipswich West State School said the garden was a valuable learning tool.

"The garden is fantastic as it allows us to use a lot of the curriculum with the kids," she said.

"There's the science aspect, learning all about the plants. Then there's health, technology, such as cooking in the kitchen, writing, as they write out the cooking methods, and maths.

"We are very thankful for our partnership with Rotary, as they have been very generous contributors with this garden, and making it a big success."