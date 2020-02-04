Calls for nominations to recognise community heroes

Nominate a hero who goes above and beyond to protect their community.

EMERGENCY services personnel aren't usually the type of people who seek accolades for the work they do in protecting the city, but the North Ipswich Rotary Club believes their efforts deserve to be acknowledged.

The club is seeking nominations for its Pride of Workmanship Awards, an annual ceremony that recognises police officers, paramedics, firefighters and State Emergency Services officers who go above and beyond in the line of duty.

The Pride of Workmanship program is an approved Rotary International project which began in 1957. However, this is only the ninth time the North Ipswich Rotary Club has held the awards.

Rotarian Richard Horne said he was hoping the community will jump on board to support the awards and honour those who continually put their own lives in danger to protect the community.

"The community, through Rotary, recognises the good work being done day in and day out by the majority of men and women in the emergency services," he said.

"It is hoped these awards will encourage the community to appreciate the duties and difficult situations faced by these people every day.

"With all the recent fires, this awards are more important than ever.

"It was terrible to see so many people lose their lives, so that is why during the presentation night we will be having a minute's silence for the victims before all the formalities."

Once all the nominations have been accepted, a specialist committee team will look through all the names to determine a winner for each category.

"This involves a number of people from Rotary touching base with all the different emergency services departments and asking them who warrants being selected as the Officer of the Year in the different categories," he said.

"Some of the stories and nominations are quite incredible."

Residents have from now until April 17 to nominate someone they feel is deserving of this award.

The winners will be announced at a special cocktail-style function at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre on May 8.

Mr Horne is also hoping Ipswich businesses will put their hands up to help sponsor the evening.

"These awards are a great thing to do, but it does also cost a fair bit of money to run," he said.

"If anyone would like to help the club, I urge you to get in touch."

Nominations for the awards can be found online at www.ipswichnorthrotary9630.org, or www.surveymonkey.com.

If you can help with sponsorship opportunities, email Mr Horne attrickla@bigpond.com.