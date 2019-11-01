‘Rot in hell’: Explosive outburst at defamation trial

A GOLD Coast mother being sued in a landmark high school defamation case has collapsed in hysterics after breaking down during her closing submission.

Tamborine Principal Tracey Brose is suing a group of disgruntled school parents in a landmark $1 million defamation lawsuit over a series of comments on social media after she was suspended in early 2016.

While Education Queensland initially substantiated the allegations that led to Mrs Brose's suspension, she was subsequently cleared and returned to the job four months later.

Donna Baluskas and Laura Lawson. Picture: Jason O’Brien

After launching legal action against several parents, only three - Donna Baluskas, her husband Miguel Baluskas, and Laura Lawson, have continued to fight the case - without legal counsel, during a heated civil trial spanning several weeks.

Making her closing submission at Southport District Court on Friday, Mrs Baluskas fought back tears as she addressed Judge Catherine Muir.

After accusing Mrs Brose's team of presenting "doctored" evidence which included samples of comments allegedly stemming from a Change. Org petition, Mrs Baluskas struggled to contain her emotions.

"I should not even be here your honour," she said.

"We are being sued under false pretences.

"I've just lost everything."

Tamborine Mountain State High Principal Tracey Brose. Picture: Adam Head

After collapsing in tears, she was comforted by her husband, Ms Lawson and members of the gallery and helped from the courtroom as she yelled "Rot in hell you bitch."

Mrs Baluskas said evidence submitted during the trial which allegedly showed offending comments on the petition were doctored because Change. Org does not use "likes" and "replies" like Facebook does, while the comments under Mrs Baluskas' name were attached to her Facebook profile picture.

The court was adjourned.