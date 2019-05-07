Rosies seek donations ahead of winter

IPSWICH residents are being encouraged to donate food items like noodles, cup of soups, Milo, tea and coffee to help warm the stomachs of homeless people this winter.

As the temperature begins to drop, volunteers from the not-for-profit charity Rosies will begin to hand out more cups of hot drinks to people who are homeless, sleeping in their cars, couch surfing or struggling to make ends meet.

Rosies Friends on the Street Ipswich co-ordinator Barry Rienecker said having something hot to eat and drink was the main priority for people living rough.

"If you look at the psychological hierarchy, food and shelter are the most important things to people living rough," he said.

"Just like us, when it gets cold, they like something warm to drink.

"Milo, tea and coffee go down really well.

"We always use that and for us it's a good way to get our conversations started.

"Noodles and cups of soup are also ideal when you don't have a kitchen," Mr Rienecker said.

"All they need is a cup of water and then they have a hot meal.

"There are a couple of places around Ipswich where they can get water.

"A couple of the parks have a hot water system and sometimes they can go into a cafe and get a cup of hot water."

Coffee is one donation which Rosies desperately need. Ashleigh Howarth

Mr Rienecker said toiletries were also very helpful to someone living on the street as they helped to lift their self esteem.

"One of the things which stops the homeless from moving on is them thinking people are looking down on them," he said.

"And if they know they are dirty, and if they know they smell, then it's really hard for them to take that next step.

"Like us, they like to look, feel and smell clean.

"By providing toiletries, you make them feel human, and that's really important.

"Apart from the lack of resources, they are no different to you or I."

Noodles are a good easy meal for someone who doesn't have access to a kitchen. Ashleigh Howarth

Donations of warm clothes like socks, beanies, scarves and jackets are also welcomed, as they will keep someone who has nothing warm during those cold nights.

"As it gets colder, we start putting on heavier jackets and socks," Mr Rienecker said.

"Some people on the streets don't have that.

"A lot of the people are barefoot most of the time so having some socks to put on is important.

"If we had a container of socks they would disappear quickly."

If you would like to help Rosies, phone Barry Rienecker on 0419 668 991.