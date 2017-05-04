24°
Rosewood woman hits 100-years

Helen Spelitis
| 4th May 2017 10:00 AM
Margaret Smith, 17

WHEN Margaret Smith was a little girl she had a brown pony with white patches that she loved dearly.

Margaret was born in England, in the Midlands, and for a time lived on a farm where her father raised dairy cattle.

She would help muster the cattle and developed a love of the land that has never faded.

This week, the Rosewood resident, who traded the English highlands for the Australian bush more than 50 years ago, turned 100.

While she has lost her eyesight now, Margaret was quite the talented artist and won many awards at the Rosewood Show for her paintings of the surrounding scenery and plants.

"We used to go bush a lot in the country to paint," Margaret said.

"Most of the time we walked or a friend would take us.

"I love nature and the quiet of the bush. I love that kind of life."

Margaret was born on May 3, 1917, in Tissington, Derbyshire.

 

Margaret Smith of Rosewood celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Pictured with her friend Shirley Charlton of Bellbird Park.
She stayed on the farm until she was a young woman before marrying Eric, who died in 1987, after the pair had five children.

Margaret's passion for nature quickly took root in Ipswich where she became one of the founding members of SGAP, an organisation dedicated to the study and conservation of native plants.

"She was very passionate about preserving our native fauna and flora," daughter Linda said.

 

Margaret with her family in 1965.
"She also propagated plants, then donated and helped plant at places like, White Rock and Opossum Creek."

In the 1970s, Margaret began painting and sketching the sceneries she felt so drawn to.

Most of her work featured rain forests and rural Australia scenes.

Margaret also collected, documented, and then sketched hundreds of seeds and plants, and sent some of these to be preserved at Kew Royal Botanic Gardens in the UK.

For daughter Linda, the birthday party was an emotional day.

"When I first looked at the letter from the Queen, it just hit me. It's a big age," Linda said.

"When you start to think of all the changes in the last 100 years, life has changed a lot."

