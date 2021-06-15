Rosewood woman awarded medal for work with local seniors

UNTIL she found a letter in her mailbox, Pieternella “Nelly” Haly had no clue she had been nominated for an Order of Australia medal.

Three months later and Ms Haly is the proud – but humbled – recipient of the award.

“It is with some pride to think I’ve done things the Rosewood community thinks are worthy of this award,” Ms Haly said.

LOCAL NEWS: First stage of repairs underway for busy highway overpass

The Rosewood volunteer has spent more than 20 years dedicating her time to the community, especially to those in need.

“I think I’m a chatterbox and I like communicating with people, talking with people” she said.

“And seniors in our area are my passion, without a doubt.

“I’ve always been drawn to people older than I am.”

Rosewood volunteer Pieternella "Nelly" Haly received an Order of Australia medal. Photo: Ebony Graveur.

When it comes to volunteering, Ms Haly wears a variety of hats and is a part of the Rosewood Community Centre; the Queensland Country Women’s Association, coached netball for 25 years and volunteered in the bushfire services.

She formerly led the group as president and is the current treasurer.

Ms Haly said it was her workmates at the Community Centre who put her name forward for the medal.

After moving to Queensland with her husband 22 years ago, Ms Haly saw a sign calling for volunteers to join the community centre.

She lived in Thagoona at the time.

LOCAL NEWS: Fitness fanatic keen to strengthen Ipswich’s footy profile

“I came into Rosewood to have a look around and I saw this little sign in a shop front asking for a volunteer,” she said.

“I had just retired and I thought, you know what, I could do that for one day (a week).

“I had volunteered all my life and it just grew from there.”

Shortly after joining, Ms Haly set about upskilling, completing a course in family support work.

“I wanted to be more than just Joe Blow off the street,” she said.

“I just wanted to be there for old people, advocate for them, ensure they’re safe, have a roof over their heads.

“I think it’s so important the older generation isn’t forgotten.

“There are a lot of people in the community who don’t have anyone to talk to or go out with.”

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

Originally published as Rosewood woman awarded medal for work with local seniors