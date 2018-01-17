Rosewood Station's refurbishment ahead of celebration

TLC NEEDED: Patrick Lenihan has started a petition to restore the Rosewood Train Station before the station's 100 year celebration.

TLC NEEDED: Patrick Lenihan has started a petition to restore the Rosewood Train Station before the station's 100 year celebration. David Nielsen

THE historic Rosewood Train Station could get a new lick of paint ahead of its 100th anniversary celebration this year.

As Rosewood's only form of public transport, the timber rail building holds a special place in the town's heart.

Last year Rosewood resident Patrick Lenihan collected two petitions with 473 signatures to upgrade the station ahead of the celebrations.

"We thought it would freshen it up a bit and get it looking nice for the anniversary," he said.

Responding to the petition, Minister for Transport Mark Bailey welcomed the chance to work with the community.

He suggested Queensland Rail's Positive pARTnerships Program could be used to "produce high-quality public artwork and instil community pride in rail infrastructure".

"The Positive pARTnerships team will work with the Rosewood community to develop a community-based art project that represents this significant milestone and instils pride for residents of Rosewood," he said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden was unsure what the anniversary project would include, but said the anniversary would hinge on its completion.

"We don't know what it is but we could coincide the celebrations with the completion of the art project," he said.

Councillor David Pahlke acknowledged the station's community importance.

"It is a beautiful heritage station," he said.

"It probably needs a good coat of paint, like any old building."

The date of the station's centenary has been disputed. Mr Lenihan said the government-supplied date of 1918 was the most reliable.