Rosewood Show quite good in showing off country lifestyle

Olivia Lems, 17, and Hayden Beattie with Cosmo and Strike the speckle park steers. Cordell Richardson

THE Rosewood Show has always been a popular event on the yearly calendar, and this year's event was no exception.

Thousands of families made their way to the showgrounds for a weekend of show judging, rides, live entertainment and of course, Dagwood dogs.

Rosewood Agricultural and Horticultural Society Inc president Craig Christensen said he was pleased to see the large crowds.

"There seemed to be steady crowds over the show," he said.

"We haven't tallied up all the figures yet, but I am hoping it was one of our biggest shows yet.

"One of the most popular activities was the reptile display and the animal farm. They were both really well received by the kids.

"Every time I walked past, they were three or four kids deep.

"Kids definitely love and are very interested in the animals."

Another highlight of the show was when The Voice winner Judah Kelly took to the stage to headline the Saturday night entertainment line-up.

"A lot of people know Judah from when he was younger, so they were there to see him perform," Mr Christensen said.

"It was good to see a broad variety of ages there to see him sing.

"There were a lot of people there getting autographs and asking for photos as well.

"I heard a couple of his songs and he was very good."

From judging the cattle to the arts and crafts pavilion, Mr Christensen said everything about this year's show was fantastic.