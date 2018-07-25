Rosewood school named winner in film festival

Rosewood State High School took out the NOVA Employment choice award $1000 prize for the school that best represented the Focus on Ability theme.

A SHORT film has netted students at Rosewood State High School $1000.

The school's entry was named winner of the NOVA Employment Choice Award in the Focus On Ability Short Film Festival at a screening in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Rosewood State High School was judged as having best represented this year's theme in 'Paper'.

Head of Special Education at Rosewood State High School Ruth Alback said the win was a welcome surprise.

"We were shocked, surprised and so very grateful to win the award, it was an honour," Ms Alback said.

"The festival was so much fun and we feel so privileged to be a part of such a great festival."

The Festival asks film makers to focus on the ability of people with a disability and tell a story on film for the world to view.

The tenth festival is set to be the biggest yet with generous sponsors donating more than $175,000 worth of cash and prizes to encourage film makers and people with disability to tell their stories.

This year's competition entries hit a record number at 297, including 29 from QLD, 131 school entries and 63 international films.

Following successful screenings last year in New Zealand, New York, Zimbabwe and Malawi, this year's competition received entries from a record number of 26 countries, including, for the first time, Pakistan, Iran, Hong Kong and Tunisia.

This year's films were viewed by a record number of 164 countries.

The overall winners of the competition will be announced at a red-carpet awards night in Sydney on Wed 5th September.

Some of the awards in each of the six categories are Judges Choice, Most Online Votes, Best Actor and Best Director.