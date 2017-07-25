Rosewood can be heaven on earth with makeover

IT'S TIME: Cr David Pahlke and business owners Harry Pizanias of Harry's Place Cafe and Sue Krause of Rosewood News want to see the main street beautified.

THERE is not much Cr David Pahlke can do about bringing the sights and sounds of the Pacific Ocean to Rosewood, but he does insist the main street of the town can be transformed so it has the appeal of its equivalent at Kingscliff in northern NSW.

Cr Pahlke and the Ipswich council had been in consultation with residents about how to beautify John St in Rosewood so it has more aesthetic appeal.

Cr Pahlke said examples of main streets he thought had been successful in this regard were Kingscliff in northern NSW and Boonah in the Scenic Rim.

He said he wanted a vibrant main street for Rosewood so that it became a beacon for locals and visitors alike.

Cr Pahlke said a "stark main street, bitumen and footpath” was not attractive.

"Lots of my residents have referred to Kingscliff as a good example with all the cafes and dining in the main street and I also like Boonah's main street,” Cr Pahlke said.

"Remember that Rosewood is a little boutique country town.

"We are often known as 'op-shop heaven' because there are three op-shops in town.

"St Vinnies have just spent something like $400,000 on opening a new shop and it is absolutely brilliant.

"We are also known for our local shoe and dress shops. People come from Brisbane in their droves by bus to buy their shoes and dresses in Rosewood.

"They are items you can't buy in Myer. It is boutique shopping and that is the attraction and starting point of the main street.”

Now all Rosewood needs is that icing on the cake, a revamp of John St.

Cr Pahlke discussed his plans in the city works, parks, sport and environment committee and his request for funding to fulfil his vision.

"There is no money in this year's budget but the recommendation of the committee is that we form a working party to work out what we would like to do to John St to beautify, enhance and invigorate it,” he said.

"We are looking towards doing something in the 2018-19 budget.

"We have been working on this for two years but there is no money, so we are hoping to tap into grants and funding.”

Kingscliff's main street is set up for al fresco dining. John Gass /TWE160512king

Harry Pizanias of Harry's Place Cafe said the best of Boonah and Kingscliff main streets would invigorate Rosewood.

"If there was al fresco dining there would be more cafes and shops that would come along to integrate everything,” he said.

"I am the only coffee shop here which is great for me but the more coffee shops that are here the more people will come.

"If you go to Boonah there are heaps of coffee shops there and Kingscliff is nice too.

"Rosewood is a nice town and we have famous dress, shoe and op-shops.”

Sue Krause of Rosewood News backed Cr Pahlke's call on beautification.

"We do need something to get fresh people to come out here and see what we've got. It's a nice little town,” she said.

"We need a bit of colour in the street with flowers, planter boxes and you could have some mosaic tiles on the footpath where people can read about the history of the town.”

Cr Pahlke said he had been consultative on the issue, perhaps too much.

"We have had three big meetings and displays in the main street. But the myriad and diverse suggestions scare me.

"We have consulted with the shopkeepers and residents.

"Do you make it one way? Do you make it no parking on one side and angle parking on the other? Do you try and get more car parks in place?

"We have over-consulted and that is why it has taken so long to get back to council.

"I wish our forefathers had widened the main street a bit more back in the 1870s but we are stuck with it.”