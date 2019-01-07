Rosemary defies the odds

ROSEMARY Head will not be defined by Down syndrome.

The Laidley woman has swum with dolphins, travelled interstate and on December30, 2018, she reached the average life expectancy.

Miss Head's brother and full-time carer Jason Head said he admired his sister's independence and achievements in life.

"Rosemary has lived a very fulfilled life and she has a wicked sense of humour," MrHead said.

"Rosemary is just another person, we've never treated her as someone with a disability."

Celebrating 60 years of life is a milestone for anyone, but particularly for MissHead, as research showed just one in 10 adults with Down syndrome will live to 70.

To mark the occasion Miss Head brought Hollywood to Laidley Showgrounds Pavilion.

Dressing as Marilyn Monroe, she spent her 60th birthday party celebrating with Elvis, Willie Nelson and more than 90 other guests who travelled from as far as Tasmania.

Miss Head said it was a good night.

Celebrating in Laidley was particularly momentous for the family as MissHead still lives in the family home where she grew up with her three younger siblings.

Miss Head hoped to go on a cruise ship for her next adventure.