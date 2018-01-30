Menu
‘My clothes are getting peeled off me’

by Ruth Brown

ROSE McGowan has finally gone public with the graphic details of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual assault - writing in her new book that he cornered her next to a Jacuzzi and performed oral sex on her while pleasuring himself.

"He moans loudly; through my tears I see his semen floating on top of the bubbles," she writes in the forthcoming Brave, according to a New York Times review.

McGowan - one of dozens of women to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or assault - says Weinstein, who she only refers to in the book as "the monster", first lured to his hotel in Park City, Utah, in 1997 under the guise of a meeting.

"I was certain we would be working together for many years to come, and we were here to plot out the grand arc of my career," she writes.

But after the two met and talked in his hotel room, she says he pushed her into the bathroom and pulled her clothes off.

"My clothes are getting peeled off me," she writes, according to a USA Today review. "I back into the wall, but there's nowhere to go."

Afterwards, she went to a photo shoot with her Phantoms co-star Ben Affleck. Seeing that she was shaken and hearing that she'd just come from Weinstein's, he said: "Goddamn it. I told him to stop doing that," she writes.

When word of Weinstein's predatory ways broke in late 2017, Affleck denied knowing about his former producer's behaviour - and McGowan called him a liar.

McGowan has previously called the alleged assault "rape" and says she stands by that characterisation even if the law doesn't define it that way.

"Rape to me is any violation of my body," she writes. "If you enter my body via tongue, fingers, penis, object without my consent, that to me is rape and I need no law telling me what I know to be true."

Weinstein reportedly paid McGowan a $US100,000 settlement in 1997, but didn't admit guilt. He has repeatedly denied forcing any women to have sex.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission.

Topics:  harvey weinsten metoo rape allegations rose mcgowan sexual assault

