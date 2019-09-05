Roo’s two-month reign of terror ends in bloodshed

An Eastern Grey kangaroo assaulted four people in Leyburn, before it was shot. (FILE PHOTO – NOT THE KANGAROO)

KYRAN Sprott thought someone was dying when he heard the screams of an elderly lady at daybreak yesterday.

The Leyburn man leapt out of bed, threw on some pants and ran outside to find a woman face down bleeding on the street.

"I asked her what happened, and she said she had been attacked by a kangaroo," Mr Sprott said.

"She had blood on her shoulders, neck and leg."

Mr Sprott carried the woman inside and phoned paramedics.

The woman was the latest victim of a rogue kangaroo that terrorised Leyburn.

It is confirmed to have attacked three people.

Royal Hotel publican Shane Toy said the beast took up residence on the lawn opposite his pub about two months ago.

"He was over 6-foot-tall, and had a bad attitude," he said.

Its first victim was a stocky New Zealander in town for a wedding.

Mr Toy said the roo ambushed the man near the pool.

It had its front paws on man's shoulders and was rearing to kick before a mop-wielding cleaner scared it off.

A few weeks later the roo attacked Mr Toy's wife before turning its attention on a patron who came to her defence, armed with a bar stool.

Mrs Toy and the patron fled, barricading themselves in the pub until the roo lost interest.

The roo was part of a plague of native animals scavenging for feed in Leyburn.

Seamstress Margherita Caruana spent three decades tending one the best gardens in town, only to picked bare.

The roos ate her roses, camellias, diosmas, a lemon tree, gerbera, gardenias, lavender, acanthus mollis and cacti.

"Until it rains, we just cannot get rid of them," Ms Caruana said.

"It is not their fault, they have just reached the end of their tether."

This latest attack appears to have been the wild roo's last.

Leyburn Senior Constable Matt Swan tracked the beast shortly after the attack and administered swift justice.

"I found what appeared to be an injured roo," he said.

"It was in the area and it did have blood on it.

"We do not advocate shooting wildlife, but when they are injured or are a threat we have to act."