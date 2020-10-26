Room with a view: How you could get a job working on reef

If a night sleeping on the Great Barrier Reef is on your Christmas wishlist, you may be in luck.

Hoping to get the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon in the lagoon before the festive season, Brett Lakey said they were about six weeks away from a potential launch, if everything goes to plan.

Lady Musgrave HQ is a three-level, 35m long pontoon, housing an underwater accommodation with a 24 bunk-bed-type dorm in what has been described as a "world class" project.

PONTOON PROGRESS: Underwater observatory of the Lady Musgrave HQ now attached.

The observatory is in place and the upper deck under construction, and while completion is at the mercy of supplies, the pontoon is expected to be ready for launch by next month.

While it was great to see the project coming together, Mr Lakey said it was frustrating they were so far behind, "it should be out there by now".

But that hasn't stopped the public's interest, with plenty of inquiries from people wanting to experience it once it's in the water during Christmas and beyond.

"We'll start doing our dive courses, between one and three night packages staying on the pontoon where people can be certified as a scuba diver," he said.

"So they do all their diving but live on the pontoon for a couple nights while they do their diving course."

Underwater paradise at Lady Musgrave Island. Photo: Lady Musgrave Experience.

Another new package is a turtle experience where you can go to the island at night to watch the turtles nest and hatch, and swim with them during the day.

Mr Lakey said they would also be holding corporate events where the pontoon could be exclusively hired out, hosting long table dinners and lunches in the underwater observatory.

There's also the potential for destination weddings; He said you could get married on the island and have the reception on the pontoon.

"It's going to be an amazing, unique experience and on the Great Barrier Reef."

Mr Lakey is hoping the pontoon will be attractive to everyone: both families and travellers, once the international market reopens.

Powered by wind and solar, Mr Lakey said it was a footprint-free structure which would be held in the Lady Musgrave lagoon with four anchors.

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: How the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon is expected to look.

Mr Lakey said the entire pontoon was custom made and built locally and they were trying to get tables, seating and other fixtures locally as well.

He said the build created about a dozen jobs directly and the project would support another 10-12 jobs that they were now recruiting for.

The Lady Musgrave Experience is looking for cruise attendants, dive instructors, a Master 35m, Coxswain/Master 24m, Relief MED 1, marine biologists and booking/office staff.

ARTIST IMPRESSIONS: How the Lady Musgrave HQ pontoon is expected to look.

For more information on the role and qualifications needed, visit their Facebook page.

If you would like to apply for one of these positions, send your resume and cover letters to admin@ladymusgraveexperience.com.au

Mr Lakey said they had an "exceptional" whale season and with turtle season approaching and pontoon launch soon, they were hoping for a successful and busy summer period.