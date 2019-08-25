Rookies maintain the rage in AIC League

POTENTIAL: Playmaker Jett Young has been among St Edmund's most-improved this season.

RUGBY LEAGUE: St Edmund's College Rookie year six outfit continued its run of invincibility in the inaugural AIC Competition against the might of Marist Ashgrove yesterday.

Marist is a sporting powerhouse.

Year after year, the school's sides appear at the top of the AIC standings.

Though not known for rugby league, the glut of athletic talent within its ranks means it starts favourite in nearly every match. But somebody forgot to tell the Rookies.

The team compiled of local primary school children intending to attend the Ipswich college next year played with complete disregard for the reputation of its opponent to prevail in emphatic fashion and remain undefeated.

The result affirms the rookies as genuine premiership contenders.

They join the year 9s as the school's only unbeaten squads after they too upstaged Marist.

Encouraged 1st XIII coach Mick Wilson said the Rookies side was not only blessed with ability, but consisted of a great group of kids who had united under the astute coaching of Chris Purcell.

He said the youthful composite team had excelled this season, indicating rugby league was alive and well at St Edmund's and the future appeared promising.

Meanwhile, it was a challenging afternoon for the firsts. They again battled gallantly but were overpowered by the AIC heavyweight tipped by many pundits to take the maiden title.

Wilson said a lack of experience had proven the difference, with Ashgrove taking full advantage of momentary lapses.

"I can't question their commitment,” Wilson said. "They are trying really hard - really hard.”

The experienced mentor praised the fortitude shown by every member of a hard-working forward pack.

He said Justice Kennedy and Jett Young had improved consistently after being thrown into the halves, while the efforts of second rower Ryan Holden earned him man of the match.

"He tackled all day with really good contact,” Wilson said.

State of Play

AIC Rugby League Competition: 1st XIII- Marist Ashgrove College 52 def St Edmund's College 6.