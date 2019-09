BRUCE HIGHWAY BOUND: A roo was involved in an "incident" involving a motorbike rider late Sunday night. (File pic).

A MAN who reportedly clipped a kangaroo on the Bruce Highway late last night was lucky to escape with only minor injuries.

Paramedics were at the scene of an "incident involving a motorcycle and kangaroo" at Kybong just before midnight last night, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

The man, in his early 20s, was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with a foot injury.