Roma’s 16 dumbest drivers named and shamed

CAUGHT: A number of drug and drink drivers have gone through the Roma Magistrates Court this year.

WITH 131 drink drivers and 133 drug drivers being charged by the Roma Patrol Group this year, The Western Star has devised a list of the 16 dumbest drivers to go through the court system.

Officer in Charge of Roma Road Policing Unit, Sebastian Pollock said while there has been a slight increase in drug drivers this year in comparison to previous years it is also because police have been continuing to expand their drug testing program.

"One of the common disappointments for us would be repeat offenders, particularly drug driving offenders who continue to reoffend," he said.

"We have often charged offenders and then intercepted them only the next day, often with even more illegal drugs in their system the second time around."

Sgt Pollock said Roma Patrol group most the most common charges was people who travelled long distances to consume large quantities of alcohol but found themselves having to get back home before it's safe to do so.

However, he said drink and drug drivers can be caught at any time.

"Our motto of 'Anywhere, Anytime' rings true in this case - drink and drug drivers don't always stick to a schedule, so neither do we," he said.

When it comes to enjoying Christmas cheer this year, Sgt Pollock advises motorists to plan ahead and find alternate transport if you plan to drink.

"As for the drug driving - the message is a little simpler there - just don't. For the sake of yourself, your family and other road users - there's never a happy ending when it comes to (dangerous) drugs," he said.

"Our Christmas wish (in the Police service) is truly always the same - to see everyone get home to their families and friends safely."

'Using this garbage again': Random RBT busts man with drugs

A MAN facing nine drug related charges in court has been warned by the magistrate to stop using and selling the garbage or he'll end up in jail.

Anthony Madigan fronted Roma Magistrates court facing nine charges including supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and drug driving.

Son steals dad's car

A father who allegedly saw his heavily intoxicated son speed past him driving his vehicle reported it to police.

On November 6 at 7.05am, police received a call from the informant who stated he had returned home and saw his vehicle speeding past him, with his son driving it.

He told police the vehicle was locked and his son had allegedly accessed the car keys from inside the residence before stealing the vehicle.

Police also heard from the father the son had been drinking all night.

Upon checks, police found the son to be unlicensed due to a court disqualification.

By the time police arrived, the vehicle had been returned. They breathalysed the son and awaiting drug and drink driving results, and set to issue him a notice to appear in court.

Man's massive bender ends after nurse calls police

A MAN'S three-day bender ended after he drove himself to hospital for an alcohol-related injury and a concerned nurse rang police.

Lance Matthew Perrin, 39, fronted Roma Magistrates Court for a charge of drinking while under the influence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court a nurse at the Roma Hospital called police stating she had overheard Perrin who appeared heavily intoxicated tell someone "that he was going back to his car to drink more and smoke a pipe."

Drunk L-plater steals dad's car and blows three times over

A LEARNER driver paid a hefty price for driving his father's car without permission while intoxicated.

Darby Frederick Matthew Perrin, 18, faced Roma Magistrates Court, pleading guilty to charges of drink driving on a learner's permit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Heather Whiting told the court police arrived to an address on McDowall St on August 4 at 3pm on another matter, where they observed Perrin to be intoxicated.

Perrin told police he had been drinking moonshine all day and took his father's car without his knowledge and drove to his mother's house where they got into a verbal argument.

After being breathalysed, he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 and told police he knew he'd be above the limit, and was aware he needed to be with another driver.

Magistrate Blanch fined him $1000 and disqualified him from driving for eight months.

Magistrate launches into tirade at meth driving P-plater

A DRUG driver who didn't learn his lesson the first time, was caught for a second time within months.

Kenny Steven Thurlow, who fronted Roma Magistrates Court, pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while relevant was present in blood or saliva.

Repeat drink-driver caught at three times the limit

A REPEAT drink-driver declared he was "embarrassed and ashamed" after being caught at more than three times the legal limit and driving the next day despite being suspended.

Christopher Lincoln Ganter fronted Roma Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to six charges.

Driver and passenger both caught drink driving by police

A 42-YEAR-OLD woman was pulled over by Roma police on June 8 at 1am.

Police intercepted the driver with a passenger on Feather St for a random breath test.

The driver blew a mid-range blood alcohol reading of 0.065 and was issued with a notice to appear in court on June 26.

The passenger of the driver, a 44-year-old woman, was then intercepted by police on Currey St at 2am the same morning.

Driving her own vehicle at the time, she was also breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.094 and was issued with a notice to appear in court on the same date.

Repeat drug driver vows to change his ways after baby news

A REPEAT drug driver has decided to regain control of his life after finding a new partner and having a baby on the way.

Brett Anthony Wilson fronted Roma Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to two charges of driving while drug was present in blood or saliva and one charge of driving unlicensed.

Registered nurse caught 4x the limit behind the wheel

A REGISTERED nurse has shown remorse for her actions after returning a blood alcohol reading of 0.218 and driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle.

Mwaba Precious Chilolo fronted Roma Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the limit.

Drink driver caught twice by police within hours

MITCHELL Lawrence Rule pleaded guilty to two charges of mid-range drink driving at the Roma Magistrates Court, after being caught by police at a drive through bottle shop and than again not even two hours later.

Disqualified driver blows five times the legal limit

A DRIVER who was more than five times the legal limit was pulled over on in Charles St at 9.10pm Thursday.

The 46-year-old woman, who was breathalysed by Roma police, returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.265.

She was already disqualified from driving because of a previous drink driving conviction.

Drink driver charged at four times the limit

A MAN who pleaded guilty to driving more than four times the legal limit has been fined $1300 and disqualified from driving for a year.

Glenn John Wilson was pulled over at 11.45pm on March 30, after the white ute he was driving hit a traffic sign.

Wilson claimed he struck the sign because he had missed his turn, the court heard.

He was breathalysed by police and returned a blood- alcohol reading of 0.224.

Allison Frederiksen's drink driving saga continues

ALLISON Taj Frederiksen is no stranger to putting her own life and the life of the public at risk when she gets behind the wheel.

The 47-year-old mother of two fronted Roma Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to driving more than five times the limit.

FULL STORY

Driver four times legal limit hits two cars in bottle shop

THINGS went from bad to worse when a motorist drove the wrong way into a drive-through bottle shop while four times the legal alcohol limit.

Keith Wightman appeared in Roma Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to three charges including driving without a licence, driving under the influence and driving without due care and attention.

P-plater, still drunk from night out, crashes car

AFTER crashing his car near Wallumbilla, Thomas Patch walked towards town before he was picked up by a passing truck driver and dropped home.

The 19-year-old, who was on a provisional license, crashed his car at about 6am on August 11, 3km west of town, Roma Magistrates Court heard on Tuesday.

Man without valid licence since 2000 blows 4x limit

THE last time this Roma father had a licence Britney Spears' Oops!… I did it again was topping the charts, Nikki Webster was performing at the Sydney Olympics, Jen and Brad were still together and people were still playing snake on their Nokia 3310s.

Matthew Colin Higgins fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing one charge of driving under the influence and one charge of driving without a license as a repeat offender.

