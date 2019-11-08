Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
News

Toddler found in backyard pool dies in hospital

Tara Miko
8th Nov 2019 7:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found face down in a backyard pool in Roma last week has died in hospital in Brisbane.

The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area about 6.30pm Wednesday last week when the man returned to the home and, just minutes later, realised the boy was not with him.

An off-duty paramedic was the first on scene when the boy was pulled from the pool and administered immediate first-aid.

The toddler was taken to Roma Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital that night.

He remained in Brisbane and passed away on Saturday.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine last week told The Chronicle it was a tragic incident.

editors picks roma drowning roma emergency toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full names of 104 people in Ipswich court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 104 people in Ipswich court today

        Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

        • 8th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
        Meat workers to walk off job as wage battle hits a wall

        premium_icon Meat workers to walk off job as wage battle hits a wall

        News Workers will walk off the job today as negotiations drag on.

        GALLERY: Looking back at Booval Fair's 50 year history

        premium_icon GALLERY: Looking back at Booval Fair's 50 year history

        News How many images and shops can you remember?

        Booval Fair a vital social network for 90-year-old nan

        premium_icon Booval Fair a vital social network for 90-year-old nan

        News 90-year-old loves spending her mornings at Booval Fair